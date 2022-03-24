Bronx-based hip-hop artist Kay Flock shared a new update with his fans on Wednesday night (March 23), sharing a recent photo and reassuring his supporters that everything is alright in his world despite his incarceration.

Kay Flock is presently behind bars on first-degree murder charges, awaiting his trial. On Wednesday, he posted a video of the exterior of the jailhouse, which seemed like a hint that he could be getting out soon. He went on to share a picture of himself in an Amiri outfit, saying, "All is good don't believe the blogs or the internet, everything trendy. Forever DOA."





This comes after it was reported that Kay Flock hired El Chapo's former lawyer, Jeffrey Lichtman. The photo was shared to DJ Akademiks' page on Instagram, and many of the media personality's followers have pointed out something that Kay likely wouldn't want to hear -- there is an abundant number of comments claiming that the young rapper looks like Tekashi 6ix9ine in this photo, and once you see the similarities, you won't be able to unspot them.

While Kay Flock doesn't have the face tattoos or rainbow-colored hair, the way he's posing in this image absolutely does make him look a little bit like the infamous rapper, who is allegedly having a really hard time right now with money.

Check out Kay Flock's latest update below and let us know if you see what others are seeing. Does he look a little like 6ix9ine in this photo? Let us know in the comments.







Screenshots via @akademiks on Instagram