According to recent court documents filed by Brooklyn-based rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, the multi-platinum recording artist is going broke, unable to afford even a lick of gas. His business manager, Wack 100, is corroborating those claims, telling people on Clubhouse that the rapper doesn't have any money coming in.

When somebody asked the notorious music manager if 6ix9ine was telling the truth about having little to no money in his account, he said, "Yeah, he broke as a motherf-- That n***a 6ix9ine ain't got nothing! Man, that n***a over there doing bad. Bro, I had to send that n***a $20 for some gas. That's why we was telling the people, 'Ain't really nothing we can do for you right now cause n***a broke-broke.' It's f*cking terrible, man. Sad thing to see such a talented young man [like this]."



John Parra/Getty Images

With millions of dollars worth of jewelry and designer clothing, it might be time for 6ix9ine to start an account on Grailed to sell back some of his most valuable items. The rapper has been inactive for the last few months and in the court documents, he says that he isn't receiving royalties from his music and doesn't have any shows planned for this year, which is severely limiting his income.

