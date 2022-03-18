Kay Flock is a promising name in the Brooklyn drill scene but his recent charges might significantly impede the growth of his career. The rapper delivered flooded the streets with new music since the summer of 2021 before his arrest at the top of the year. The rapper was arrested on charges of first-degree murder in connection to a fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man in Manhattan in December.

There have been few updates regarding his case since his arrest in early 2022. However, it appears that he's retained a famed criminal defense lawyer in New York City that counted El Chapo as a client. Jeffrey Lichtman took to Instagram where he announced that he'll be representing Kay Flock on his upcoming murder trial with hopes to beat the charges.

"Very happy and honored to be representing #kayflock on the most serious of cases. A very talented kid, I’m looking forward to winning his trial. When the facts come out I think people will be shocked he was even charged," he wrote.

Kay Flock first broke out in August 2021 with the release of his single, "Be Honest." The success of the song resulted in a remix featuring G Herbo. Then, he released The D.O.A. Tape in November 2021.

We'll continue to share updates on Kay Flock's forthcoming trial. Check out Lichtments post below.