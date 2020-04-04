Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have officially announced that they're expecting a baby girl. The singer first announced that she was pregnant with her first child at the beginning of March, when she released her song, "Never Worn White," complete with floral, fertility-themed visuals. Katy and her baby's father, fiancé Orlando Bloom, were thrilled to finally be able to share the news with the world, and now, they're able to share even more news: they're having a girl!

On Friday, Katy shared a photo on Instagram of Orlando's face covered in pink icing, the caption reading, "it’s a girl." Katy also tagged the location as, "Girls Run The World," clearly stoked to be bringing a little lady into the world.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

After she premiered the video for "Never Worn White" back in March, Katy hopped on Instagram live to gush about the exciting news. "I’m excited, we’re excited and we’re happy—and it’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep,” she said. “I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that’s how I speak to you. I had to reveal it at some point because it was getting pretty obvious.” She also confirmed that the baby would be arriving in the summer. Congrats to this growing family!