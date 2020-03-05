Celebrity couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are expecting a bundle of joy. On Wednesday (March 4), Katy released her new love ballad "Never Worn White" along with its music video. In the song, Katy belts out lyrics about how she's ready to give her all for the love of her life and in a scene where she dons a white dress, Katy reveals her baby bump.



Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images

After the music video for "Never Worn White" premiered, Katy hopped on Instagram Live to chat with fans about her latest single and surprise news. According to PEOPLE, Katy said holding back information about her pregnancy under wraps was "probably the longest secret" she's had to keep. “There’s a lot that will be happing this summer, not only will I be giving birth, literally, but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for," Katy stated, implying her next album will be released this year.

She added that she and Orlando Bloom are "excited and happy" about their little addition to their family and shared that her cravings have shifted since being pregnant. "[I] literally never cared for spice and now I have to carry Tabasco sauce in my purse," Katy joked. This is Katy's first child and Orlando's second, as he shares a son with model Miranda Kerr. Congratulations to the happily engaged couple and check out the music video for Katy Perry's "Never Worn White" below.