Katy Perry Announces Pregnancy In New Song "Never Worn White"

Pop princess Katy Perry dropped a bomb on the world on Wednesday in more ways than one, when she revealed that she's got a bun in the oven in the visuals for her beautiful ballad, "Never Worn White." The song essentially serves as a love letter to her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, who proposed to her during a helicopter ride on Valentine's Day last year. "Never Worn White" paints a picture of how the couple got to where they are now, and where they're going to end up—"See us in sixty years with a full family tree." In the visually stunning music video, Katy looks virtually angelic in a white gown as she cradles her pregnant belly. The visuals also see Katy decked out like a human garden, using the familiar symbol of flowers and spring to represent fertility and new life.

Along with the visuals for the emotional track, Katy made some comments on social media alluding to her pregnancy. "Let’s just say it’s gonna be a jam packed summer..." she wrote on Instagram with a clip from the video. She also told fans on Twitter that she's "so glad" she doesn't "have to suck it in anymore...or carry around a big purse lol"

Congrats to Katy and Orlando!

Quotable Lyrics

See us in sixty years with a full family tree (I do)

Give my blood, sweat, and tears to reach our destiny (I do)

'Cause love is a minefield, let's take this war, baby (I do)

'Cause at the end of it all, I choose you and you choose me (I do)