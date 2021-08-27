Kash Doll, Wale, & Eric Bellinger Are Feeling “Single & Happy”

As another Hot Girl Summer comes to a close, Kash Doll is letting people know that she’s “Single & Happy.” The rapper, who hails from Detroit, teamed up with Wale and Eric Bellinger for the vocals on her latest single while Dre Butterz and Sino 313 produced.

The track starts out with Kash Doll herself, letting us know that she’s got a big mansion, big standards, a big vision, and most importantly, no distractions. Bellinger’s soulful voice carries us through the refrain, which is followed by Wale’s ever-slick response to our leading lady.

As always, the “No Lames” singer didn’t hesitate to bring her bad bitch energy, which we’ve also seen on her recent collab with Juicy J, “Like A Pro”. Kash Doll has been staying incredibly booked and busy all throughout 2021; in October she’ll be performing at the Migos Culture III Las Vegas Weekender, and in December you can catch her at Rolling Loud LA.

On top of her busy music career, Kash Doll also landed herself a recurring role on the STARZ series, Black Mafia Family, which is set to premiere on September 26th. She wasn’t lying about that big vision.

Quotable Lyrics

Huh, what could you prove to me?

What could you do for me that I can’t do for me?

Look, I ain’t losin’ you, shit, you losin’ me

Eight bedrooms in the crib, I ain’t losin’ sleep (No)