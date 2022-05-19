After the two went through respective breakups in 2021, rapper Quavo and model Karreuche Tran were spotted in Jamaica together to celebrate the model’s 34th birthday. These photos arrived soon after Tran told reporters she was single and the rapper was “just a friend.”

“I’m single. I’m having fun and enjoying life,” Tran told reporters after being seen exiting a luxury LA restaurant with the Migos rapper.

Romain Maurice/Getty Images

The rapper and model were first rumored to be dating in 2017, shortly before the two went off into separate relationships. After going through breakups two years later, the pair seemingly rekindled their “friendship” as theyhave been seen going to fancy dinners and vacations with one another before recently being spotted in Jamaica.

Quavo, who ended his most recent relationship in March 2021, was dating fellow rapper Saweetie before rumors of consistent infidelity broke up the couple. Before ending things in February 2021, Tran was dating former NFL star Victor Cruz.

Although rumors continue to be denied, spottings like this will only provide more speculation towards a potential relationship.