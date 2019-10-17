It looks like Kanye West's forthcoming project, Jesus Is King is set to arrive in the near future. Over the past few weeks, there's been talk surrounding the album, mainly because it failed to arrive on time. It was later revealed that there was an accompanying film to go along with the album but as you know, there's nothing that's ever certain with Kanye West.



Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

October 25th will actually be the release of Jesus Is King which is set to be released on IMAX. A trailer for the film dropped on YouTube and other social media platforms earlier today. The clip includes a Christian take on 'Ye's 808 & Heartbreaks opener, "Say You Will" by a chorus while a camera zooms into a staircase. The trailer also contains an exerpt from the book of Mark.

In the words of Jesus Christ,

"The time is fulfilled and the Kingdom of God is at hand, repent and believe in the gospel."

Mark 1:15

As Kanye's been taking his Sunday Service act across America, he recently made a stop at Howard University where he stated that the album, Jesus Is King would be released along with the film on October 25th. It's unclear if that date stuck but we're excited if it is. In terms of the excerpt from the bible, he reportedly previewed the album and read scriptures, stating Mark 1:15 as his favorite.