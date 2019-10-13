On Saturday, Kanye West brought his travelling Sunday Service series to Howard University for its Homecoming event. The show was announced on Friday and sold out within minutes. While some attendees may have been elated to hear some new verses and dance along to gospel-ized renditions of Kanye hits, others were dismayed to hear the artist spew some more of his ignorant takes during his 10-minute pseudo-sermon.

View this post on Instagram Kanye’s full 10 minute speech this morning at Howard University. #HUHC19 A post shared by TeamKanyeDaily (@teamkanyedaily) on Oct 12, 2019 at 7:22am PDT

There must have been some concern about letting Kanye perform at a HBCU after his infamous "slavery was a choice" remark. The spirit surrounding his Sunday Services must have seemed so uplifting and suitable for the occasion that considerations of his past transgressions were pushed aside. However, it turns out that Kanye is not as reformed as people were led to believe.

In a video from the event, Kanye is seen telling the crowd: "Next time the slave nets come out, lets all try and not stand in one place." The troubling comment was met with deep silence and a guitarist behind him can even be seen wincing. Ye also had a classic moment of self-aggrandizement masked as piety when saying, “I was in debt, I was in the mental hospital, I was canceled but the power belongs to God. As we stand here right in the yard of Howard University, does this look like canceled to you?.” It appears that his failed cancellation has just emboldened him to continue his antics. If you give Kanye a platform, at this point, you should know what's coming.