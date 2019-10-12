Kanye West has been making waves with his dynamic Sunday Services. We have previously reported on the rapper's iconic gospel experience which took over Coachella this past summer and involved performances by a few, notable artists such as Kid Cudi, Chance The Rapper and more. Well, now we are well into the fall which means it is indeed homecoming season. As such, Kanye West has decided to bless a specific HBCU with the experience of a lifetime by bringing a surprise Sunday Service to campus this Saturday morning. According to Complex, Mr. West made a stop in Washington, DC for Howard University's Homecoming after making a surprise announcement the previous day at 8 PM. Tickets to the show sold out in minutes and led to West performing at the school's quad to an overly exciting crowd. NBC Washington reports that Ye performed a series of ''new verses and raising his hands to the sky for the worship-style show.''

Evidently, Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian West was in attendance as well as their children North and Saint West. The choir was led by Kanye's cousin, singer Tony Williams, who delivered a slew of bops for the choir to chant along. Numerous shots and videos of the moment between Kanye and the early-rising university students found their way all across social media. It was a blessed Saturday, indeed.

