Could it be? Are we actually going to get a new Kanye West album before the end of the month? The rumor mill has been activated and insiders note that there's a high chance that Jesus Is King, the long-awaited and much-delayed new project from Mr West, will be released before the end of October. While it may not be the spookiest musical concept ever, a drop near Halloween is making sense with some noting that October 25 is the big day. Those claims have been given new weight because, as reported by Hypebeast, tickets for the IMAX release of the Jesus Is King film have been released to the public.

Directed by Nick Knight, the US-exclusive film will be hitting select IMAX theaters on October 24, which may also confirm a release of the album at that time. Filmed this summer at Arizona's Roden Crater installation, the film is set to be a "one-of-a-kind experience" featuring music from the upcoming album as well as gospel renditions of other songs performed by the Sunday Service crew.

Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Film will be screening in select IMAX theaters across the United States between October 24 and October 30. Are you copping a ticket to be among the first to experience this new era? Order tickets right here!