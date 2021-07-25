Kanye West's collaborator, Consequence, called out Drake on Twitter, Saturday, saying that they're "looking for Drake's drop date." The new tweet comes after West delayed the release of his highly anticipated album, DONDA, which was originally scheduled to drop on Friday.

"We looking for @drake drop date," Consequence tweeted. "@THEREALSWIZZZ Line It Up!!! #DropYaLo."

West's other collaborators, Malik Yusef, and Justin Laboy, recently confirmed that DONDA will release on August 6th.

"KANYE WEST WILL MOVE THE RELEASE DATE OF DONDA TO AUGUST 6TH," Laboy wrote on Twitter, Friday night. "THANKS FOR YOUR PATIENCE. HE WANTS TO GIVE HIS FANS THE BEST POSSIBLE PRODUCT WITHOUT RUSHING ANYTHING. HE LOVES YALL WITH ALL OF HIS HEART. GOD BLESS."



Rich Fury / Getty Images

Drake has been teasing his upcoming album, Certified Lover Boy, since 2019, but it appears we're finally on the precipice of a release. Earlier this year, the Toronto rapper confirmed that we'll hear the album before the end of summer. He's also recently confirmed that Certified Lover Boy is in the mixing process.

"You know, Uncle Drake is back home to mix the album so she's got a bunch of new tracks coming her way," Drizzy said earlier this month. "On my way home to reunite with my dawg and finish this thing up... CLB on the way. On your head top."

While Drake hasn't confirmed a date, he and Ye could certainly release around the same time if both artists stick to their word.