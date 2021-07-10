Last night, Sound 42's Fri Yiy Friday show included a rare appearance from Drizzy Drake who shared an update on the status of his forthcoming album. The rapper told the show's hosts, OVO Mark & OVO Noel, that he's heading back to the city of Toronto to mix the album. "You know, Uncle Drake is back home to mix the album so she's got a bunch of new tracks coming her way," Drizzy said. "On my way home to reunite with my dawg and finish this thing up... CLB on the way. On your head top."



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

So, the album is officially heading into mixing stages but when can we expect it to drop? Rumors began floating around this week that it could possibly arrive this weekend. Dana White revealed that among the massive events taking place in Las Vegas this week is the release of Certified Lover Boy. Interestingly enough, Drake mentions heading back to Las Vegas to "try my luck one last time" during his appearance on OVO Sound Radio. Maybe we'll get a new single?

During URL NOME XI battle in June, Drake announced that the album would be arriving before the summer ends. Given that the album is now in mixing stages, perhaps we'll finally get a release date for it soon.

Check the clip below via Hip-Hop-N-More.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HipHop-N-More (@hiphopnmore)

[Via]