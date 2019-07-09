Forbes' recent cover story on Kanye West provided some details about 'Ye's ever-growing Adidas Yeezy empire, which included a look at several hundred Yeezy samples and prototypes that have not yet released.

In the first half of 2019, Kanye and Adidas came on strong with Yeezy releases, specifically the Yeezy Boost 350 V2. That particular sneaker silhouette has already dropped in a plethora of new colorways with even more in store for later this year, such as this weekend's "Lundmark" release. Additionally, Adidas still has plans to release several other Yeezy 500s and Yeezy Boost 700s, as well as new styles like the Yeezy 451 and Yeezy Basketball sneaker.

According to Forbes' Zack O'Malley Greenberg, Kanye's Yeezy line has experienced so much success thus far in 2019 that it is expected to eclipse $1.5 billion in sales this year.

Per Forbes:

"His Yeezy shoe line, which he launched with Nike in 2009 and then brought to Adidas in 2013, has the 34-year-old Jordan empire in its sights, in terms of both cultural clout and commercial prowess. The Jordan line does approximately $3 billion in annual sales; West’s upstart is expected to top $1.5 billion in 2019 and growing."

That said, Ye tells O'Malley Greenberg that he's just getting started.