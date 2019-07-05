Back in 2018, Kanye West dropped the first ever Adidas Yeezy 500 with the "Desert Rat" colorway. This particular model embraces the dad shoe trend set forth by the 700 but with a more maximalist approach. The 500 has been a pretty big hit amongst sneakerheads although there haven't been too many colorways to choose from as of late. Kanye is looking to change that though as the "White Bone" model has been announced and now, another new colorway has been revealed.

Yeezy Mafia took to Twitter today with an interesting new model which is being called "Soft Vision." The upper of the shoe contains light purple leather and suede which can be described as "lilac." Just like the "White Bone" colorway, there is a gum bottom on the outsole which creates quite a bit of contrast.

As of right now, it appears as though these will be releasing sometime in October based on the post below. Be sure to stay tuned for updates on this shoe as we will be sure to bring them to you.