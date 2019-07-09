Kanye West recently gave Forbes a glimpse into the process behind his wildly popular and ever-growing Adidas Yeezy sneaker line, which already includes several colorways of the Yeezy Boost 350, Yeezy Boost 700 and Yeezy Boost 750, as well as the Yeezy 500 and Yeezy Boot.

Additionally, Kanye and Adidas reportedly have plans to launch other all-new styles, such as the first Yeezy Basketball sneaker and Yeezy 451, among others. Forbes' Zack O'Malley Greenberg got a first-hand look at several hundred pairs of those unreleased Yeezy samples and prototypes in a range of colorways.

In fact, O'Malley Greenberg estimates Kanye laid out over 1,000 pairs across the pavement during their interview, although Kanye wouldn't put an exact number on the amount of samples he had in the stash.

Kanye offered the following metaphor when asked about all of his unreleased Yeezys, according to Forbes:

“You can’t calculate love,” he explains. “If you get a surprise cake from your grandmother, and you didn’t know she was in town, do you start asking her about the batter and specifically the frosting?” “These things are made to bring incalculable joy,” he continues. “So to ask me to somehow translate this to numbers is to ask your grandmother exactly what the recipe of the cake was.”

Check out video footage of his interview with Forbes, as well as some screenshots of the Yeezy samples, below.