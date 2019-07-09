Adidas has come on strong with the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 releases thus far in 2019, and there are still plenty more colorways in store, including the "Lundmark" rendition.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Lundmark" is officially slated to launch this Saturday, July 13 exclusively in North and Latin America - but you can get your hands on a pair early right now via StockX.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Lundmark"/Adidas

The "Lundmark" Yeezy Boost 350 V2s are composed of a combination of grey and cream hues, with the familiar translucent streak making its way across the lateral side panel. You'll also notice the lack of a heel pull tab, which has been a staple of many other Yeezy Boost 350 V2s. In addition to men's sizes ($220), the kicks will also be available for kids ($160) and infants ($140).

Take a look at the official images below, and click here to cop a pair via StockX before they hit retailers.

