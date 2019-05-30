Kanye West's first Adidas Yeezy performance basketball sneaker has surfaced numerous times over the last year, including several times in the last couple of weeks, which leads us to believe the kicks are still on track to release as part of the Spring/Summer of 2019 collection.

Adding more fuel to the fire, Kim Kardashian was spotted in the "Quantum" Yeezy Basketball shoe just last month, and she was rocking the kicks once again earlier this week - as seen in the photo embedded below.

The "Quantum" rendition of the yet-to-be-released Yeezy Basketball sneaker features a combination of grey and black on the upper, accompanied by reflective 3M detailing. Adidas has not yet announced a release date but it certainly appears as though they'll be arriving in the very near future.

In the meantime, check out the upcoming "Vanta" Yeezy Boost 700 V2, as well as a trio of all-new Yeezy Boost 350 V2s that'll be dropping in June.