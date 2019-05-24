After weeks of speculation and rumors, Adidas has officially announced that the black "Vanta" Yeezy Boost 700 V2 will actually be releasing on June 6. The kicks will also be available for presale at certain retailers on May 31.

The Vanta Yeezy Boost 700 V2 will also be available in sizes for the whole family, with men's pairs retailing for $300, kids for $180, and infants for $150.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 Vanta/Adidas

The "Vanta" Yeezy Boost 700 V2 comes dressed in predominately black build along with hits of dark grey and reflective detailing throughout the mesh, leather and suede construction.

Again, the sneakers will be available via adidas.com, Yeezy Supply and other Adidas retailers on June 6, with presale available at select retailers starting May 31.

Continue scrolling for the official images.

