Adidas has been delivering a plethora of Yeezy releases this year, especially when it comes to the iconic Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 model. Earlier in the year, the brand released the 350 V2 in three different colorways which were all regional exclusives. For instance, the "Clay" colorway was released in the Americas, the "true form" model was brought to Africa and Europe, while the "Hyperspace" version was dropped in Australia and Asia. Now, the Adidas Yeezy brand has another batch of regional exclusives on the way, according to Yeezy Mafia.

Over the last few weeks, we have reported on the "Synth," "Lundmark," and "Antlia" colorways that will all be coming in a regular and reflective version. These releases will also be regional exclusives with the 'Synth" version coming to the Americas, the "Antlia" model going to Europe and parts of Asia, all while "Synth" makes its way to African, Australia, and South Asia.

The reflective models will be released on Friday, June 21st while the regular models will be out as of Saturday, June 22nd.

Are you planning on copping any of these or are you waiting for a different colorway to come out?