Kanye West and Adidas are flooding the market with Yeezy sneakers in 2019, ranging from the low-top Yeezy Boost 350 V2s to the Yeezy Boost 700s.

Additionally, Kanye and Adidas have plans to introduces some all-new sneaker silhouettes this year, including the first Yeezy Basketball sneaker and the unreleased, Stan Smith-designed Yeezy 451. New on-foot images of the latter surfaced on instagram today, along with rumors of a winter release date.

Adidas has not yet announced any official details of the Yeezy 451, but it is believed that the kicks do not feature the beloved Boost or adiPRENE cushioning. Take a look at the early images below and stay tuned for more info.