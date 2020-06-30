Kanye West is back.

After a couple of runs that have been highly criticized by fans of the legendary Chicago artist, he has just appeased the people with somewhat of a return to his Yeezus form. "Wash Us In The Blood" is officially out now with a video produced by Arthur Jafa. The track features Travis Scott and was mixed by Dr. Dre.

While the video has only been out for a half-hour, people are praising it, noting that this is the Kanye that they've wanted for the last few years.

"This is what JIK should've been," wrote one fan commenting on our tweet asking for reactions. "Yeezus 2 on the way," said another.

It will be interesting to see what type of direction Kanye goes in for God's Country as the video is pretty crazy, with the lyrical content steeping slightly into gospel territory while being delivered as straight rap bars.

We've compiled some early reactions to the song below but we invite you to chime in in the comments to let us know what you think of it. Is this the Kanye you wanted to hear or has he still missed the mark?



