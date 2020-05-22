Arthur Jafa
- MusicKanye West "Wash Us In The Blood" Early ReactionsKanye West's new song "Wash Us In The Blood" is earning rave reactions following its premiere.By Alex Zidel
- NewsKanye West Releases New Single "Wash Us In The Blood" With Travis Scott From Upcoming Album "God's Country"Kanye West begins the album rollout for "God's Country" with his lead single "Wash Us In The Blood."By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West's New Album Titled "God's Country," First Single Dropping Soon: ReportKanye West's new album is reportedly called "God's Country," and according to Arthur Jafa, the new single and accompanying visuals could be out as soon as next week.By Lynn S.