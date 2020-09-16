Kanye West has had Twitter ablaze for the past three days, demanding apologies from J. Cole and Drake, publicly challenging his labels to release him from his contracts, an then leaking those confidential contracts.

He gave fans plenty to talk about, with over 100 tweets in the span of a single hour.

By now, fans are used to Kanye's public spats and tendency to fly off the handle with no filter but Ye's latest stunt was shocking even by Kanye standards.

Early Wednesday afternoon, after likely breaching several NDAs and posting his record contracts on Twitter, West took it a step further by posting a video of himself peeing on one of his twenty-one Grammys.

Needless to say, fans were floored by Ye's defiantly bold statement.

Not every artist in the industry was on board with Kanye's rebellious act, though. Grammy-winning songwriter Diane Warren weighed in on the video, calling Kanye's post "vile and disrespectful."

The general consensus, however, seemed to be that despite the theatrics, Kanye was making an important and necessary point at great risk to his financial and social standing.

What are your thoughts on Ye's latest Twitter rant? Do you think he's off base or do you agree with his call for reform in the music industry? Let us know in the comments below.