Kanye West has upped the ante on his Twitter rants this afternoon. Just moments after posting 100+ pages of his complicated record contracts and hinting at new music, the rapper went on to share a video of himself urinating on one of his Grammys, declaring "Trust me ... I WONT STOP."

The rapper couldn't have made a more blatant statement. The Grammy Awards are a universally recognized symbol for success in the music industry that many artists dream of winning but Kanye is making his feelings about the industry's gatekeeping and history of disrespecting Black artists very clear.

Ye also made an attempt at accosting support from other industry heavyweights, making a public plea to U2 frontman Bono, Paul McCartney, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and "even" Taylor Swift for support. "We need you right noooooow," he wrote.

West didn't stop there. He went on to post Forbes magazine editor Randall Lane's phone number in a now-deleted tweet, imploring his fans to "call a white supremacist."

Kanye then doubled down on his vow to "[not] STOP UNTIL ALL IS FAIR," dubbing himself "NAT YE AKA BABY PUTIN," in reference to Vladimir Putin and Nat Turner. Ye has been mentioning the two figures regularly as of late, likely taking inspiration from Nat Turner's story of leading a successful slave rebellion in the 1800s.

Kanye wasn't done yet. He finished by reaffirming his belief that record deals were exploitative and unethical.

"A standard record deal is a TRAP to never have you recoup," he proclaimed on Twitter after receiving support from an unlikely ally in estranged collaborator Hit-Boy, who agreed with West's stance on "slave deals."

