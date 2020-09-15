Kanye West wants to move forward in his life but first, he'll need an apology. Over the course of his illustrious career, he's found himself engulfed in feuds with some of the biggest stars in the world. In recent years, the younger crop of artists beneath him has appeared to have some disdain towards him such as J. Cole and Drake.

There's a lot on Kanye's plate and according to the artist himself, the release of new music will be put on hold indefinitely until he's done his contract with his labels. "I’m not putting no more music out till I’m done with my contract with Sony and Universal ... On God ... in Jesus name ... come and get me," he said. One would assume that you'd have to put out music to get out of the contract but perhaps, Kanye has other plans in mind.

Kanye followed this up by telling France-based media conglomerate Vivendi to holla at him before declaring himself "Nat Turner" in his demand for an apology from Drake and J. Cole. "I need a publicly apology from J Cole and Drake to start with immediately ... I’m Nat Turner ... I’m fighting for us," he tweeted.

As Kanye continued his trek to become the president of the United States, he, once again, reminded people of his net worth before suggesting that his relationship with Jay-Z is still on the rocks. "I'm waiting to meet with Sean Carter also," he tweeted before quickly correcting himself. "My bad I meant Shawn ... no disrespect to my big bro."

Ultimately, Kanye West tied together his rant in a plea to bring everybody together once again. Him, Hov, Drake, and J. Cole.

"I’m not industry bro ... I don’t care... I’m in service to Christ ... we need world healing ... I miss my brothers... I refuse to argue with black men on labels we don’t own... even twitter," he tweeted. "I have the utmost respect for all brothers ... we need to link and respect each other... no more dissing each other on labels we don’t own."

Peep the tweets below and stay locked into HNHH for more Kanye-related coverage.