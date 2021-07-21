Kanye West is allowing the music to speak for itself in his rollout for DONDA, even if he hasn't dropped a single off of the project. He hasn't made any wild tweets or any contentious statements on TMZ (at least not yet) while members of his inner circle have provided updates on DONDA to the outside world. 'Ye hasn't said a thing, in fact, nor has he really shown face. In the past few weeks, he's worn a full mask to hide his face.



Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Tomorrow, the album will make its debut at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and as to be expected, the rapper's still putting the final touches on the project. Earlier today, he unveiled part of the tracklist while locked in the studio with Playboi Carti who appeared to be laying down last-minute vocals for the album.

Prior to that, a snippet from a recent session including Mike Dean surfaced online. A$AP Bari shared a snippet of a song in the studio when Dean, along with three other people were in the studio getting hyped to the new record. The session reportedly took place backstage at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Last night, the rapper confirmed the album's release in a commercial that aired during the NBA Finals for Beats headphones featuring Sha'Carri Richardson. The ad included a snippet of "No Child Left Behind" which is confirmed to be on DONDA.

Check the latest snippet below.