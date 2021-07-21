It's officially Yeezy Season and Def Jam's confirmation of the release of DONDA rids anxieties that this could possibly be a false alarm. Kanye West's rollout has, once again, taken an unconventional approach, though the masked identity is familiar. Over the past few months, we've received multiple updates on 'Ye's next project from affiliated sources without the Chicago artist's confirmation.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Yesterday, all of the speculation surrounding the release of DONDA was addressed with the announcement of a live listening party at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This arrives just days after he debuted the album in front of a crowd that included Justin LaBoy and Kevin Durant. Today, he took to IG with an update on Thursday's event. He shared a photo of himself posted up in the center of the Mercedes Benz Stadium without any stage setup.

Ye has surprisingly been quiet in the lead-up to his new album which is certainly a change of pace in comparison to Ye and Jesus Is King. However, he did debut a brand new single off of the project titled, "No Child Left Behind" during the NBA Finals. The Beats By Dre-sponsored ad boasted an appearance from Sha'Carri Richardson and formally announced 'Ye's album.

Rumored appearances on DONDA include Travis Scott, Griselda, Lil Baby, Playboi Carti, and more.

