There's been a few delays but it appears that Kanye West will finally be releasing his long-awaited 10th studio album, DONDA. Named after his late mother, Kanye West has been hard at work in recent times putting the final touches on the album. A few of his close associates have offered updates while 'Ye has maintained a relatively low profile ever since it was reported that he and Kim Kardashian were calling it quits.



Kanye West might have debuted the album to a small audience in Vegas over the weekend but it appears that he's still working away until the last minute. On his newly relaunched Instagram page, the rapper shared a photo to his page revealing that he's still locked in the studio. Kanye's rocking a football jersey that reads "DONDA" with '07 as the jersey number which could presumably be part of the album's merch line.

Sitting behind a microphone is Playboi Carti who many assumed would be on the album anyway. It looks like the baby voice will actually be in full effect on DONDA.

However, the rapper also revealed part of the album's tracklist which is written on a whiteboard. From an initial glance, it appears that the tracklist will likely hover around 16 songs in total.

It's Kanye West, so no tracklist is ever set in stone, per se, until it's released but with song titles like "Pure Souls," "Keep My Spirit High," and a few titles that include either God or Lord, there's a good chance we can expect some sort of gospel influence on DONDA.

Check out the photo below.