Kanye West, who is running his own presidential campaign, voiced his support for President Donald Trump, Saturday, after the President tested positive for COVID-19.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

"There’s a crying need for civility across the board. We need to and will come together in the name of Jesus," West tweeted. "I’m praying for President Trump’s and Melania’s full recovery, just as I would for Joe and Jill Biden if they were stricken, as well as everyone else with COVID-19."

Not every public figure online was as supportive as West. "Can I say Karma's a Bitch...," wrote Ice T. "'BET YOU WANNA' wear a mask now," Cardi B said.

Trump announced that he tested positive for the coronavirus Friday on Twitter: "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" he wrote early Friday.

Trump is currently at Walter Reed Medical Center being treated for the coronavirus.

Following his hospitalization, a number of republican aides in his campaign have also tested positive for COVID-19. Others to test positive include former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, Kellyanne Conway, senior White House adviser Hope Hicks, and more.

