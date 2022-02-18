Many new pieces of information regarding Ye's next project DONDA 2 have been coming to light in recent days. With the release just a few days away, he's letting fans in on more news as the time approaches.

Weeks ago, around the time the release date for DONDA 2 was announced, the artist formerly known as Kanye West also broadcasted information about a live event occurring on the same day. Said event was announced via Instagram with a simple post: an image of the Donda House recreation from the listening parties, with the date 2.22.22 overlayed on the siding of the building. While this signified the live event, along with other posts that followed a similar structure, fans weren't entirely sure what the event would entail. All that was known was that the DONDA album was returning in some form or fashion.

A few weeks passed and more news was revealed in regards to the live event. A member of Ye's team gave confirmation that the event wasn't slated as a listening party, but was being marketed and displayed as a performance. This got fans even more excited, as Ye's recent performance at he and Drake's Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert was one for the ages.

Following the live event update, Ye made a slew of posts about the album itself. Along with a tracklist, he boldly announced that the album will not hit streaming services, being available for download solely through his Stem Player app. The same day, a new poster of the live event was released. This visual message detailed the event as a "DONDA 2 Listening and DONDA 1 Performance."

Fans can now be sure that the "DONDA EXPERIENCE" will showcase both iterations of the body of work.

