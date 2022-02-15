It's official: Ye is set to bring the DONDA EXPERIENCE PERFORMANCE to Miami’s LoanDepot Park on February 22nd, 2022.

Brandon Magnus/Getty Images

With the artist formerly known as Kanye West being a frequent figure in hits and headlines as of late, there's been much speculation in regards to whether Donda 2 will release on time. The album is slated for February 22nd, 2022, frequently stylized as 2/22/22 by Ye himself. He's announced this date more than once, speaking on the significance of the date from an astrological and otherworldly standpoint. It now seems that this date has more concrete evidence, as the DONDA EXPERIENCE PERFORMANCE will be held on the same day.

Over the last year, Ye's concerts and live events have been a scorching hot commodity, in both the quality and popularity departments. Donda received three listening parties, all of which had an absurd amount of viewers and displayed the vast range of artistry that went into the conception of the mega project. Later in the year, Kanye and Drake put their differences aside to hold the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert, which served as a showcase of Kanye's incomparable career and genius. The DONDA EXPERIENCE PERFORMANCE is seemingly something different altogether.

A member from Ye's team has stated that the event in Miami will be a concert, rather than a listening party. While Donda is in the title, Kanye West is one of the most unpredictable and polarizing artists to ever grace the stage. It could be an amalgamation of both Donda projects, prior releases that serve the thematic approach, or all of the above. We'll just have to wait and see.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more info about Donda 2 and the events surrounding it.

