Another Yeezy Season is reaching its climactic peak. With an album just days away, Ye is revealing more information to get fans prepared for the experience.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Donda 2, the newest musical endeavor from the artist formerly known as Kanye West, is slated for release on 2/22/22. On February 18th, Ye announced that the new album would arrive exclusively on his Stem Player platform, with no placements on streaming platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify, or Amazon Music. While this led to some confusion from fans who jumped on the news early, it was clarified that you do not have to purchase a Yeezy Stem Player to enjoy the album. "You can download the new music from stemplayer.com" said Ye, indicating that it will be available to all.

Along with the Stem Player announcement, Ye gave us a tracklist for the upcoming entry in the Donda series. It features 20+ tracks, and any guest names and verses have been kept a secret for now. Here is the tracklist thus far:

Tracklist:

1. Security

2. Lift Me Up

3. Get Lost

4. Pablo

5. True Love

6. Keep It Burnin

7. Broken Road

8. I'm Finna Love Me

9. Sci-Fi

10. We Did It, Kid

11. Flowers

12. Maintenance

13. 530

14. Mr. Miyagi

15. Selfish

16. First Time

17. Louie Bags

18. Candy Land

19. Closed For Business

20. Do I Look Happy

21. Things Change

The tracklist posted by Ye via Instagram looks like it may be continuously altered, as "Closed For Business" and "Sci-Fi" might be swapping places. We also see "Selfish" listed below the tracklist, although it is listed for the album as well. We'll just have to see what this all means, as Kanye is known to change things in the blink of an eye.





We'll keep you updated on all Donda 2 related news. Stay tuned to HNHH for more information in the coming days, and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.