Following Fivio Foreign's reports that his friend and "Off The Grid" collaborator Kanye West is "healing from all the stress," Page Six has come forward with claims from a source who says that the father of four is currently looking around for a "behavioural treatment" centre to enroll in – hopefully of the "luxury" variety.

"West's team has been looking at treatment facilities for him," a source informed the outlet. "He wants to enter a behavioural treatment centre to be a better human and a better dad," they continued.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

This isn't the first report regarding Ye's mental health that has come from Page Six's sources as of late. Just last week, they claimed that the 44-year-old was "going away to get help" following his public feuds with a handful of other celebrities, although Jason Lee (the rapper's media manager) shot those down.

"Most all are being fed to media by 'sources close to the Kardashians,' which have been creating a false narrative that not only is untrue but further compromises his goal of creating a healthy environment for the beautiful children he shares with Kim. He's been focused on taking care of himself, being a present and loving father and a creative genius well before all the false headlines we've seen as recent," Lee said at the time.

"If you don't hear it from [West's] mouth, read it from his social media, or get it from a press release he approved it's simply false," the Hollywood Unlocked CEO added, which gives the latest reports of "luxury" treatment a bit less merit.

During an appearance on Good Morning America, the "Flashing Lights" artist's ex shared her thoughts on Ye's social media attacks, saying, "You wanna take the high road, and sometimes it’s hard. But I think that at the end of the day, everyone has their own way of communicating. I’ve always been, like, a champion of him speaking his truth, and I would always want that."

"Kanye and I will always be family. At the end of the day, I just want my kids to be happy and healthy, and think the world of their dad, and they do."

The Yeezy founder's Instagram page remains blank, and he hasn't publicly spoken in quite some time, but we wish him the best. Check back in with HNHH later for any updates on Ye and your other favourite artists.

