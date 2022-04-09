There are several artists celebrating releases today and Fivio Foreign is one of them. The New York City rapper dropped is enjoying the arrival of his official major-label debut, B.I.B.L.E., and the feedback from fans has been positive. Fivio was able to secure several hard-hitting features including Chlöe, Yung Bleu, DJ Khaled, Polo G, Ne-Yo, and of course, Kanye West.

Fivio appeared alongside West and Alicia Keys on Donda 2's "City of Gods" and the single was added to B.I.B.L.E., as well. The inclusion on Donda 2 was something that Fivio appreciated and while people have been speculating as to what West has been doing these past few weeks, the Drill rapper offered an update.

On Twitter, Fivio shared that West is taking some time for rest and relaxation.

"YE is on a Island relaxing clear’n his mind & healing from all the stress of Society," Fivio tweeted. "He appreciates the support for the Album & the response."

Following the social media chaos that ensued when West was unleashing his emotions on Instagram, the Rap icon has taken a break. There were rumors about him seeking some sort of help during this time, but Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee came forward to refute those reports. What do you think of B.I.B.L.E.?