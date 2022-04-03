Late last week rumours began swirling around online that 44-year-old Kanye West told his ex Kim Kardashian that he was "going away to get help" for his mental health after publicly feuding with the socialite (and many others) online over the past few weeks.

After taking over duties as the rapper's media rep a few weeks ago, Jason Lee has come forward to shut down those claims. "Ye monitors all headlines pertaining to him and his family daily," the Hollywood Unlocked CEO shared in an official statement to Yahoo.

"Most all are being fed to media by 'sources close to the Kardashians,' which have been creating a false narrative that not only is untrue but further compromises his goal of creating a healthy environment for the beautiful children he shares with Kim. He's been focused on taking care of himself, being a present and loving father and a creative genius well before all the false headlines we've seen as recent."

Lee went on to tell readers, "If you don't hear it from [West's] mouth, read it from his social media, or get it from a press release he approved it's simply false."

The statement comes shortly after Page Six shared a report claiming that sources close to Kim and her cohort informed them about the "Blood On The Leaves" hitmaker's desire to spend some time away from the spotlight to focus on healing.

"At this time, [Kanye] is committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is focused on raising their beautiful children," the report shared.

Although he's denying any plans to seek treatment, the father of four has been spending time away from social media following his ban last month, as XXL Mag notes.

The outlet reached out to Ye's rep for further comment but has not heard back at the time of publication – check back in with HNHH later for any updates.

