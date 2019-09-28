Kanye West's Jesus Is King is slated to drop this weekend (hopefully). Mr. West premiered the album in Detroit yesterday (September 27), but in typical Ye fashion, it appears that he is still tweaking the project. The gospel album overtook Kanye's Yandhi project after Mr. West started to dedicate his life to his weekly Sunday Service concerts. Hit with the Holy Ghost, Kanye has been on a gospel wave that must make Chance the Rapper happy. Those who attended the premiere of Jesus Is King were treated to what is being reported as a Clipse reunion.

Pusha T and Malice, who changed his name to No Malice, formed one of the greatest rap groups of all time back in the early 2000s. Malice quit the trap rap though and became a man of God, leaving Pusha T to carry on the bars by himself. According to Billboard, Kanye premiered 10 tracks totaling 35 minutes. The final track goes by the title "Use This Gospel" and features Clipse and jazz legend Kenny G. 'Til the Casket Drops was the last Clipse album to drop before No Malice changed his ways. That was back in 2009. Ten years later, the talented lyricists have reunited thanks to Kanye West.