Update: Kim Kardashian shared on her Instagram Story that Jesus Is King will arrive on Sunday. Read her message at the end of this post.

—

It seems as if Kanye West may have pulled a fast one on fans yet again, at least at the time of this publication. It was on this date last year when he announced that Yandhi would hit the streets on September 29, 2018. The day came and went, and one year later we're still waiting on Ye to deliver. However, when Kim Kardashian shared the tracklist and release date for Jesus Is King, fans were excited to receive new tunes from the Grammy Award-winning rapper.

Midnight this morning was a disappointment for those that stayed up until the wee hours of the morning hoping to receive Jesus Is King, but an audience of Kanye's Detroit admirers were in for a treat. The rapper hosted an event at the Motor City's Fox Theater where he premiered Jesus Is King in its entirety. The day isn't over just yet for the west coast so fans are holding out hope that he'll still make his September 27 promised release date, but for now, we'll just have to grab as many bits and pieces of the album from the shared clips of the Fox Theater event on social media.

Kanye's Jesus Is King may not be here quite yet, but the album's merch has just been added to the rapper's website. Detroit fans at Ye's listening event were the first to purchase the Jesus Is King threads, and they're now available online, as well. Check out a few highlights from the Fox Theater as well as a look at Kanye's latest merch below.