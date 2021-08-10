On Monday afternoon, it was reported that Kanye West and his team of collaborators were moving to another stadium to finish the upcoming studio album DONDA. The information came from a deleted tweet from KayCyy, one of the artists working closely with 'Ye during this chapter of his career.

"We moving to another stadium," he wrote online. However, according to KayCyy, his account was hacked and the reports about Kanye moving stadiums are false.

"You hackers gotta stop," said the artist on Monday night. "4 of my tweets were hacks ... I will not be on twitter anymore for the rest of the week."

He proceeded to specify that the tweet about Kanye moving stadiums was not legitimate.

"'We moving to another stadium' is a cap," clarified KayCyy.

As of now, the next DONDA listening session has not been announced. Kanye West previously held two events at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, selling out the arena and playing unfinished versions of his album. Apple Music presently has DONDA available for pre-order, suggesting that it may release on August 15. That much has not been confirmed by Kanye or his team.

We will continue to keep you posted on any DONDA-related news as it becomes available. For now, though, it may be wise to turn off tweet notifications for KayCyy since he's been hacked.