Kanye West went off on Kim Kardashian in a series of posts that he shared over the course of the weekend. The public tirade put Kim and other members of the Kardashian's extended family on blast after he expressed his disapproval of North West's TikTok account. In the first post, he asked for the public's advice on how he should handle his daughter being "put on TikTok against my will."



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kim's public response appeared to make the situation worse. Kanye went off and accused Kim and the Kardashians of public manipulation and making heavy allegations behind the scenes. Ye went on to accuse Kim of trying to kidnap their daughter when she didn't provide the address for Chicago's birthday party and claimed that she stuck security on him inside of their home.

"MY DAD DIDNT HAVE MONEY OR A PIBLIC VOICE WHEN MY MOM DESTROYED ME AND HIS RELATIONSHIP I DO THIS IS FOR EVERY PARENT ON EITHER SIDE WHO’S KIDS FUTURES ARE BEING ONE SIDEDLY CONTROLLED I DONT EVEN HAVE THE RIGHT TO GET ANGRY AS A FATHER WITHOUT EING CALLED ERATIC I GAVE THAT FAMILY THE CULTURE IF THEY AS A WHOLE UNIT KEEP PLAYING GAMES WITH ME I WILL TAKE THAT CULTURE BACK A FATHER SHOULD NEVER HAVE TO BEG FOR THE LOCATION OF THEIR CHILDREN," he wrote.



Rich Fury/Forum Photos via Getty Images

It seems that after getting Larry Jackson to give him Kim Kardashian's phone number, and are sorting things out privately. Ye has since removed his Instagram posts regarding his co-parenting situation with Kim Kardashian from his page. Yesterday, Kanye was joined at Sunday Service with his three children, Psalm, Saint, and Chicago. North West was noticeably missing, which likely a concerted effort to keep her out of headlines after Ye's posts about TikTok.