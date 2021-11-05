Kanye West's support for Donald Trump during his presidency is well-documented. He sported Trump's trademark red Make America Great Again hat regularly during the era when he released albums like ye and Kids See Ghosts, even rocking it on the Saturday Night Live Stage.

While we had not heard Kanye's take on Trump for quite some time, he changed that last night during his Drink Champs interview. When asked if he was speaking to either Joe Biden or Donald Trump during his 2020 presidential run, he explained that he was not and still supported Trump: "You know, it was really hard for me to get in contact with both of them. In all actuality I had to tweet at them. This was after I had the red hat, but I still have the red hat on today. I still got a red hat on today I'll let y'all know that. I might not got it on but I'll let y'all know where I stand."

Kanye's presidential run ended up being a dud, as him and Trump were both defeated by Joe Biden. It is a bit peculiar that West advocated for Trump, because he has never voted for him. In 2016, West proclaimed that he did not vote in the election, and in 2020, he voted for himself.

It does not seem like he would vote for Trump if he ran for president in 2024 either, as he has discussed running again for the presidency in the next election.

Either way, Kanye has not wavered from his support for Donald Trump after all these years, and still proudly wears his MAGA hat against most of his friends' wishes.

