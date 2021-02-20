Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are officially getting a divorce which is news that didn't come as much of a shock considering everything that has gone on between these two over the last few months. Kanye and Kim had been separated for some time and after Kanye's abortion comments during his Presidential run, his time with Kim K was all but over.

Now, Kanye is in the midst of processing what happened with his marriage, and in a new report from People Magazine, it seems like the artist is aware of his mistakes. A source close to Kanye claims he feels like the Presidential run is ultimately what ended things, and he regrets ever going through with it in the first place.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images