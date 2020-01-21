Kanye West's fan base became far more divided than its ever been over the past few years. The rapper's affiliation with Trump, some of the things he's said, and the general direction of his music have played a factor in the polarizing reception to his art and place in hip-hop. However, there's no denying his influence nor the inspiration he provides those who still look up to him.

Over the weekend, an Australian artist who goes by @alx.n.ria shared a crazy portrait of Kanye West that she created solely out of writing Kanye West's name over and over again on a piece of paper. The artist shared the process behind the creative piece (sped up, obviously) on Instagram with Ye's "Follow God" playing over it. "WORD • KANYE WEST #kanyewest ~ Kanye is a legend 👊🏽," the artist captioned the post.

The post has since gone viral on Twitter and Instagram. Following the reception she received, she hit Instagram announcing that she's taking pre-orders for limited prints.

It's unclear if Kanye West has seen it yet but people have been tagging Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner in the comment sections. Additionally, Def Jam also shared the post on their Instagram page.

@alx.n.ria has done similar portraits of Tyler, The Creator, Ariana Grande, Wiz Khalifa, Miley Cyrus, A$AP Rocky, Lil Yachty, and many others.