Rap is the most competitive of all musical genres. Everybody has that innate desire to be the best in hip-hop, spitting the fiercest bars, crafting the most creative flows, and generally just standing out from the bunch. Sometimes, music isn't enough to get your entire essence across. Fashion often crosses borders, with folks like Young Thug, A$AP Rocky, and Lil Uzi Vert using style to define them on top of their creative output. Kanye West has always been a general in both fields, giving himself the Louis Vuitton Don nickname years ago. Now that he's usually only rocking his Yeezy brand, Tory Lanez would like to reassign the moniker and he thinks he's the perfect choice to take over.



Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Posting a photo of himself dripping in LV swag, Tory Lanez named himself Kanye West's successor, assuming duties as the newly-crowned Louis Vuitton Don. "Yeah some one tell this n***a KANYE ... he’s no longer the @louisvuitton Don," wrote the Chixtape 5 artist on Instagram. "2020 New PlayBoys on the block."

The caption is surely not meant as any type of shade toward Kanye West. Tory and Ye don't have much history so this is likely just a playful jab at the Chicago superstar, joking about how he's somewhat fallen off in people's eyes as a style icon and putting some respect on his own name. We'll leave it up to the people though. Who is the rightful Louis Vuitton Don?