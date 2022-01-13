Years have passed since his infamous late-night rants against the paparazzi but Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, definitely hasn't said goodbye to his quick temper. According to a report from TMZ, the multidisciplinary artist was involved in an argument that allegedly turned physical on Thursday morning at around 3 AM in Downtown Los Angeles.

Law enforcement sources have reportedly named Ye as a suspect in a criminal battery investigation following an incident outside of Soho Warehouse. Ye appeared enraged in a video, screaming at somebody, "Did y'all say that or not? Did y'all say that or not? 'Cause that's what happened right f*cking now!" He allegedly also pushed somebody during the meltdown.

The case is being looked at as misdemeanor battery, which carries a maximum sentence of six months. It's highly unlikely that he will end up serving any time for this though.



JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Prior to this, Ye was spotted with his girlfriend Julia Fox at Delilah, leaving without her as she stayed to party. He has also been working with an eclectic range of guests in the studio, including The Game, Antonio Brown, A$AP Rocky, MoneyBagg Yo, Madonna, and more.

Check out an alleged video from last night's incident below and let us know what you think will come of this.

[via]