Kanye West continues to march to the beat of his own drum. Despite the wildly rising popularity surrounding the NFT space, the 44-year-old entrepreneur is only concerned with expending his energies towards things that are "real" right now.

On the evening of Monday, January 31st, Ye hopped onto Instagram to share a handwritten note, reading, "my focus is on building real products in the real world." The "Saint Pablo" rapper then listed things like food, clothing, and shelter as his main creative priorities.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

"Do not ask me to do a f*cking NFT," he added, telling readers that they can "ask [him] later." In the caption, he continued, "STOP ASKING ME TO DO NFT'S I'M NOT FINNA CO-SIGN... FOR NOW I'M NOT ON THAT WAVE I MAKE MUSIC AND PRODUCTS IN THE REAL WORLD."

The comment section is flooded with support for the father of four. "Donda 2 > NFTs," one user wrote, generating excitement for West's upcoming sequel album. "Ye don't do NFTs he da [goat] y'all," another producer friend added.





Seeing as the Yeezy founder has dipped his toes into countless industries over the years, his resistance to the NFT space when it's a key source of revenue for others is definitely surprising, but clearly, his energy is better focused elsewhere at the moment.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

When he's not in the studio – where he's been spotted with a star-studded roster of artists over the last few weeks – Ye has been spending plenty of time with his girlfriend Julia Fox. Recently, they dominated Paris Fashion Week together in coordinated designer outfits – read more about that here.