Everyone is excited about Donda 2's arrival and Kanye West has begun the anticipated album's rollout. Following the recent announcement of Donda 2's release next month, Hip Hop fans have been debating Ye's vision, as well as what features will be on the record. Others, however, have looked back at West's track record and don't quite believe that he will drop the album on "2.22.22," but considering that he stressed the significance of the release date, it's believed that he will stick to his plan.

Ye also offered up another bit of information in a new video that shows him enjoying some "me" time.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

It doesn't seem as if Ye will be as accessible, at least not immediately, because he's made some changes as he works on his forthcoming record.

"I don't have a phone until two, twenty-two, twenty-two," he said a video. "My focus is taking my kids to school and finishing the album."

He looks to be focused on his budding romance with Julia Fox, as well, as the couple is rounding out their first month together. The pair have been spotted sitting front row at fashion shows and tongue-kissing for the cameras, and it doesn't look as if they plan on slowing down anytime soon.

Check out Ye's video below.