Kanye West had a very public 2020. Between running for President and his breakdown with estranged wife Kim Kardashian, West was all over the news. His tweets only stirred the pot more. But Mr. West was strangely quiet for much of 2021, before he started making a buzz with Paris Fashion Week appearances, his hooded mask, and dating a supermodel. All the high-profile press came right before 'Ye's secret album listening party, which is supposedly happening tonight in Las Vegas. And now, fans are also starting to notice that 'Ye is back on Instagram as well.

Kanye's Instagram hasn't changed at all since resurrection. His last post is still a picture of him being proud of himself for voting for himself. And the only person he is following is Kim Kardashian.

Although Kanye and Kim are done, they seem to be co-parenting very well. Mr. West was recently spotted in the studio with Tyler, the Creator. A DONDA tracklist could be seen in the background. An alleged invite for a secret Kanye album party listening also leaked online recently. Maybe fans will get a little insight into the mind of 'Ye post-divorce on the new project. Or maybe we'll be waiting for new Kanye music for another year. Who can ever tell with him?