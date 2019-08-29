Kanye West's dome homes may not be ready to be unveiled to the public just yet, but they've certainly reached a certain standard of completion since the "All Falls Down" music maker used the prototypes as the location for his dad's 70th birthday party. Kanye's wife, Kim Kardashian, shared an image to her Instagram story updating her fans of an intimate dinner followed by a Sunday Service they had for Ray West.

"Last night we had dinner in the domes for Kanye's dads 70th birthday with a beautiful performance by 70 Sunday Service choir members," she wrote on her Instagram story.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Kanye's new dome structures sit on 300 acres of property and were built with the intent to break social structure such as rich, middle class and lower class.

"There, with the hazy heft of something enormous and far away, stand a trio of structures that look like the skeletons of wooden spaceships," Forbes writer Zack O'Malley Greenburg noted when he paid a visit to the homes. "They’re the physical prototypes of his concept, each oblong and dozens of feet tall, and West leads me inside each one. He tells me they could be used as living spaces for the homeless, perhaps sunk into the ground with light filtering in through the top."